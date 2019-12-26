Pirate Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70,386.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $70,386.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01210050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 133,394,260 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

