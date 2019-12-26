PIVX Reaches One Day Volume of $174,108.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last week, PIVX has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and $174,108.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010229 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bisq, Binance, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Graviex, Bittrex, Coinroom, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.