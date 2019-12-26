PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Achieves $739,724.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $739,724.00 and $474,620.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.02566876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00552612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020761 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

