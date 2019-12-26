PlatinumBAR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $11,044.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

