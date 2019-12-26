PlayChip Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.05959981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029570 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023977 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

