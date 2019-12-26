PlayCoin [ERC20] Hits Market Cap of $5.42 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $3.14 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.