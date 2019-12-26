Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market cap of $859,169.00 and $4,988.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

