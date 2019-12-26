POA Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

