POA (POA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,509.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. POA has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $29,509.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.