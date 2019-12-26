Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00014297 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Polis has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $9.38 million and $13,364.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,079,797 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

