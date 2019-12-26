Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Purchases 2,000 Shares

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.07 per share, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Pope Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594. The firm has a market cap of $404.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.35. Pope Resources has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

POPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pope Resources worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

