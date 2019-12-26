PopularCoin Trading 66.6% Lower This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 66.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,442.00 and $11.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00553073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009055 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,984,435,672 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

