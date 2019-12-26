PotCoin (POT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $867.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $867.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.01745899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02620094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00637246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00063251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00381804 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,102,103 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.