Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on APTS shares. Compass Point cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

APTS stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.43. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $136,100.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 154,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 92,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

