Project Pai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $846,947.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, LBank and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and $846,947.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05915939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,642,381,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,932,862 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and HBUS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

