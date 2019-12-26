Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Update

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the November 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

In other Protective Insurance news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,974.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,711.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVCA. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Protective Insurance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC increased its position in Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

