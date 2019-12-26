Provoco Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,677.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $201,068.00 and approximately $2,677.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

Provoco Token Token Trading

Provoco Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.