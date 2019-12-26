Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 34.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 537,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 138,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 111,171 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 33.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.