PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $73,120.00 and $220.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00554791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00232061 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

