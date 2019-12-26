Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $13.33 or 0.00184242 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $948,903.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,190 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

