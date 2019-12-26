QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of QADB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.98 million, a PE ratio of 465.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. QAD had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 2,527.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.09% of QAD worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.