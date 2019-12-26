QASH Market Capitalization Hits $16.11 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Ethfinex, Huobi and Hotbit. QASH has a market cap of $16.11 million and $120,160.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Liquid, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Huobi, Hotbit, GOPAX and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.