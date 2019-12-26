Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and EXX. Qbao has a market capitalization of $295,677.00 and approximately $1,883.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

