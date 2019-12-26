QCash (QC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $330.66 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. QCash has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and $330.66 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QCash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

