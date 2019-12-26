Qredit (XQR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,621.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $296,114.00 and $1,621.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

