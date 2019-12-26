Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $41.87 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $41.87 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00048094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

