Quant (QNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00048863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $42.59 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00333367 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003467 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014466 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

