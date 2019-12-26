Quanta Utility Token One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $7.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.05900255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024185 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.