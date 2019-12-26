Quanta Utility Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $9.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.44 or 0.06030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

