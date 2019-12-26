QuarkChain Market Cap Tops $7.11 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.79 or 0.05932767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001205 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

