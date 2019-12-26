Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $543,372.00 and $717.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,365,014 coins and its circulating supply is 168,365,014 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

