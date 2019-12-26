QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $2.52 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $334,400.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.57 or 0.06010002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,638,458 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

