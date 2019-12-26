QunQun (QUN) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $429,859.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $50.98, $33.94 and $32.15. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05915939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001203 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

