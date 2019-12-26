Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head to Head Survey

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and Solaredge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solaredge Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus target price of $89.58, indicating a potential downside of 5.90%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rambus and Solaredge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $401.10 million 3.86 -$157.96 million $0.76 18.28 Solaredge Technologies $937.24 million 4.94 $128.83 million $2.69 35.39

Solaredge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -20.91% -0.30% -0.22% Solaredge Technologies 8.39% 15.89% 9.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Rambus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

