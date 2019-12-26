Rate3 (RTE) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $567,921.00 and $91,149.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.57 or 0.06010002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023944 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, Coinrail, Hotbit, ABCC, Ethfinex, BitForex, FCoin, IDEX, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

