Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Update

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 985,300 shares, an increase of 317.5% from the November 28th total of 236,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,907. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

