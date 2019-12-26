Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.48 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $116.18 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, IDCM, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.01190354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119139 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,152,325,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Nanex, Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.