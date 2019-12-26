Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Nanex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $115.07 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,156,420,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptohub, IDCM, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

