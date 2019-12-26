RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Financial Comparison

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 17.66% 10.10% 1.21% RBB Bancorp 23.88% 9.81% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank7 and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank7 presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank7 and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $48.13 million 4.08 $25.00 million $2.44 8.01 RBB Bancorp $114.96 million 3.67 $36.10 million $2.13 9.89

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank7 pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank7 beats RBB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

