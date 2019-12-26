RChain (RHOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $396.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, RChain has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, Bitinka and Kucoin. RChain has a total market cap of $8.47 million and $396.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, IDEX, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Bilaxy, BitMart and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

