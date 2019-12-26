Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xilinx (XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2019 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Xilinx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2019 – Xilinx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

11/15/2019 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2019 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,229. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,888 shares of company stock worth $472,553 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

