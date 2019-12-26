Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huazhu Group (HTHT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT):

12/20/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Huazhu Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

11/23/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

