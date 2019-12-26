RED One Day Volume Tops $19,219.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. RED has a total market cap of $234,651.00 and approximately $19,219.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000487 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.