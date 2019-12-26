Red Pulse Phoenix Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $128,051.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

