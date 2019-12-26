Relex Hits One Day Volume of $64.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $196,781.00 and $64.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Relex has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

