Remi Barbier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00.

Remi Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Remi Barbier acquired 2,599 shares of Cassava Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $4,288.35.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 9,210,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,953. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.85. Cassava Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

