Remme (REM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $272,802.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Remme has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $272,802.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

