Ren Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Ren has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $26.90 million and $1.66 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.76 or 0.05967729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, UEX, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi Global, DDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

