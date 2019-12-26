Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $67,073.00 and $115.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

