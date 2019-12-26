Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $69,882.00 and $15.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

